Police investigate North Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened near North 16th and Clearfield streets at about 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death in a vacant area.

He had two gunshot wounds to his head and one to his leg.

Police said they are now hoping video from private cameras will help.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

