Police investigate North Philadelphia homicide

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death in a vacant area. He had two gunshot wounds to his head and one to his leg.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 11:10AM
Police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia after a man was found shot to death in a vacant area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened near North 16th and Clearfield streets at about 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death in a vacant area.

He had two gunshot wounds to his head and one to his leg.

Police said they are now hoping video from private cameras will help.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

