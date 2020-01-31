philadelphia police

Philadelphia police officer charged with making false report

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was charged Friday with multiple crimes stemming from an incident and arrest in April 2018.

Keith White, of Warminster, was charged for assaulting an individual and presenting false statements about the arrest, following an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department Internal Affairs Division and the District Attorney's Office,

Investigators said the incident happened on April 13, 2018, in the 200 block of East Loudon Street.

Officer White, then assigned to the East Detective Division, signed a written statement alleging that during the course of a pursuit and arrest for selling narcotics, he had been struck in the mouth by the arrestee, resulting in injuries including bleeding and damage to his teeth, investigators said.

Based on White's statement, the defendant was arrested and charged, but White's statement was later contradicted by video surveillance.

Video showed that during the foot chase, White fell without being hit and appeared to have hit his face on the sidewalk. Footage also showed that the defendant was lying on the ground and did not physically resist arrest, investigators said.

Based on the video, authorities withdrew the assault charges against the defendant on April 30, 2018.

White is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities, false reports to law enforcement authorities, intent to implicate another, tampering with public records or information and official oppression.

White is a 13-year veteran of the department and was most recently assigned to the 25th District.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter has suspended White for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeofficer chargedphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
50th anniversary of Philadelphia's only unsolved police murder
FOP offers reward for information in Love Park sex assault
Woman raped in Love Park; suspect wanted: Police
1 injured after stolen tow truck crashes into multiple cars; driver sought
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 79-year-old man in custody
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, wife plead not guilty to corruption charges
Community outraged after "Glenny" the turkey euthanized
Driver who crashed into building's 2nd floor was drunk, high: Prosecutors
14-year-old shot in South Philadelphia
Senate rejects allowing witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend
Show More
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Philly officials urge residents to get the most out of their tax returns
Coronavirus: Philly travelers cautious, face masks in demand
More TOP STORIES News