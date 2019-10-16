Philadelphia police officer charged with stalking, harassment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Wednesday on charges of stalking and harassment.Officer Robert McDonald Jr., 45, was taken into custody by the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Division.Authorities said his arrest comes as a result of an investigation of stalking and harassment incidents that occurred during the spring and summer of this year.McDonald was a 22-year veteran of the department and most recently assigned to the 15th District.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter has suspended McDonald for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.