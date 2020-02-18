Philadelphia officer charged with DUI after 2-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is accused of driving drunk and causing a serious crash.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue.

Police said Officers John Sears was off-duty when he crashed his car into another vehicle.

Police said they found Sears inside an overturned vehicle.

Officers also assisted a second driver and passenger.

Police said a breathalyzer test determined Sears was over the legal limit.

Sears, a 13 year veteran of the force, is currently assigned to the Safety Office.
