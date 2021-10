PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a foot pursuit on Thursday night.It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of Glenwood Drive in North Philadelphia.Authorities say two people were arrested and two guns were recovered during the incident.Action News was there as the injured officer was wheeled to an ambulance with an injured leg.It's unclear what charges the two suspects are facing or what sparked the foot pursuit.