Police officer responding to a shooting call injured in crash Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. on the 6200 block of Brous Avenue.

Officials said the officer was trapped inside the vehicle for a brief time and he had to be extricated by rescue crews.

He was taken to Temple University hospital to be stabilized. Officials said he is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The incident involved three vehicles. One other driver was injured; that driver is also in stable condition.

So far there is no word the cause of the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
Phillies to officially welcome Joe Girardi Monday
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
Show More
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Philadelphia Eagles run over Buffalo Bills in 31-13 win
More TOP STORIES News