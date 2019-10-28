Police officer responding to a shooting call injured in crash Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning.It happened around 4:25 a.m. on the 6200 block of Brous Avenue.Officials said the officer was trapped inside the vehicle for a brief time and he had to be extricated by rescue crews.He was taken to Temple University hospital to be stabilized. Officials said he is currently in stable condition at the hospital.The incident involved three vehicles. One other driver was injured; that driver is also in stable condition.So far there is no word the cause of the accident.