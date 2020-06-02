Philadelphia police officer hit by alleged looter undergoes 2nd surgery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cell phone video captured the moment a Philadelphia police officer was run over after a group of alleged looters ransacked a business near 7th and Chestnut streets in Center City on Saturday.At first, it was reported that officer Antonio Nieves had suffered a broken arm, but Action News has since learned that his first surgery was performed to repair his broken arm and shattered shoulder."He's in very bad shape right now at Jefferson Hospital. He's basically crushed from the waist up," said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby.Nieves had surgery again on Tuesday to reconstruct 12 broken ribs and a shattered sternum.And all that goes along with five fractured vertebrae in his back and neck.McNesby says it's important for everyone to know just how much Nieves is admired and respected."He's a great cop. He's a pillar in Center City and again, out there doing his job that night as well as all our cops," he said.Nieves's family was too distraught to speak with Action News, as extended family members from Puerto Rico are now on their way to Philadelphia to be by his side.McNesby says they will be by his side for quite a while."He's going to have a long recovery and he's going to need a lot of people to rally around him. A lot of prayers right now," he said.As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.