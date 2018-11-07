Philadelphia police officer shot in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the Kensington section of the city on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the area of G and Madison streets.

The officer who was shot was hit in the leg just above the knee, sources say.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.
Action News has learned officers arrived in the middle of a gunfight when one of the officers was hit.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who may have crashed his car on Hilton Street and fled, according to sources.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence on the scene.

