Philadelphia police officer shot while subduing suspect leaves hospital

Doctors joined family, friends and a line of fellow officers to greet Lt. Robert Friel as he was discharged from Jefferson Hospital.
Lt. Friel was on his way home and off-duty back on May 29, when he intervened to help take an armed man into custody.
That man then shot Friel in the leg before being subdued.
The 28-year veteran of the force has undergone three surgeries to help repair the wounds.
"We're just happy he's going home, he's going home, and he's going home to be with his family. That's a win for us. As far as the FOP goes, and the police family, that's a 100 percent win," said FOP Vice President Steven Weyler.
Friends of Lt. Friel's say he's eager to get healthy, and back to work.