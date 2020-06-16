Philadelphia police officer shot while subduing suspect leaves hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who was shot while trying to help a fellow officer last month was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Doctors joined family, friends and a line of fellow officers to greet Lt. Robert Friel as he was discharged from Jefferson Hospital.

Lt. Friel was on his way home and off-duty back on May 29, when he intervened to help take an armed man into custody.

EMBED More News Videos

An off-duty police lieutenant was shot during an altercation in South Philadelphia.



That man then shot Friel in the leg before being subdued.

The 28-year veteran of the force has undergone three surgeries to help repair the wounds.

"We're just happy he's going home, he's going home, and he's going home to be with his family. That's a win for us. As far as the FOP goes, and the police family, that's a 100 percent win," said FOP Vice President Steven Weyler.

Friends of Lt. Friel's say he's eager to get healthy, and back to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice officer shotphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly warns restaurants to follow safety guidelines
Pro-police rally held at Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman
Encampment grows on parkway, city says not 'long-term solution'
Delco DA announces Criminal Justice Reform Task Force
Salons, personal care businesses prepare to open next week in N.J.
ShopRite looting suspects caught on video
Show More
Court supervisor fired after seen tearing down 'Black Lives Matter' signs
Trump signs executive order on police reform
West Philadelphia slowly returning to normalcy after looting
Man charged for sending threatening emails to Philly police commissioner
NJ man missing after boat capsizes in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News