EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 overhead after Philadelphia police officer shot in Logan on April 7, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting injured a Philadelphia police officer on Wednesday night.It happened on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue just before 7 p.m.Action News has learned the officer was shot in the foot and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Further details surrounding the shooting are still unknown at this time.