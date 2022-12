The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.

According to investigators the officer was hit while riding their bicycle just after 2 a.m. Saturday at 5th and Lombard streets.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.