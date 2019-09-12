PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and federal postal officers are investigating the discovery of discarded mail in the city's Hunting Park section.
They are sorting through the items at 6th and Wingohocking.
It's believed to possibly involve stolen mail items, but authorities are being tight-lipped about the matter as they investigate.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Philadelphia police, postal officers investigating discarded mail in Hunting Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News