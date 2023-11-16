Police introduce new software to expedite reporting of nuisance businesses

The overall objective is to improve community safety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police discussed new software and procedures designed to speed up the process of identifying and reporting nuisance businesses.

The new software was introduced Wednesday at the police training center in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the new reporting system will allow the department's Nuisance Unit to more effectively target businesses that serve as a breeding ground for crime and violence.

