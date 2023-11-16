WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police introduce new software to expedite reporting of nuisance businesses

The overall objective is to improve community safety.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:04AM
Police introduce new software to expedite nuisance business reporting
EMBED <>More Videos

Police introduce new software to expedite reporting of nuisance businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police discussed new software and procedures designed to speed up the process of identifying and reporting nuisance businesses.

The new software was introduced Wednesday at the police training center in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the new reporting system will allow the department's Nuisance Unit to more effectively target businesses that serve as a breeding ground for crime and violence.

The overall objective is to improve community safety.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW