Surveillance video shows robbery of North Philadelphia market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released video of an armed robbery inside a North Philadelphia market.

The incident occurred Thursday evening on the 1900 block of West Westmoreland Street.

The suspect made off with $500 from the cash register after pulling a gun on an employee.

He was last seen fleeing the store wearing a unique jacket with the word "Japan" and a picture of a tiger on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
