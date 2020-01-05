missing boy

Philadelphia police search for missing 9-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said Jeremiah Collins-Lee, 9, was last seen at about 3 p.m., in the 1600 block of Harrison Street in the city's Frankford section.

Jeremiah is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Fortnite pajama shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3253 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)crimemissing boyphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Police 'concerned' over 14-year-old who went missing last week
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Jacksonville mayor: Missing Florida kids found safe
Missing 12-year-old boy located
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All things Eagles: Hype video, Linc security, free SEPTA
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashes into Quakertown home
Photo released in connection to deadly NJ deli stabbing
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tamir Baker?
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
AccuWeather: Windy, Cooler Sunday
Show More
Man carries mother down 10 flights to escape fire
Does abbreviating 2020 on legal documents put you at risk?
Eagles fans wait in 2-hour line to meet Boston Scott
Philadelphia to pay $4.15M to man over wrongful conviction
Fatal Bucks County house fire under investigation
More TOP STORIES News