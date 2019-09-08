Police search for suspect in North Philadelphia attempted abduction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a young woman in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.Surveillance video shows a man violently grab the victim at about 10 a.m., in the 800 block of North 15th Street.The young woman can be heard screaming before the man lets her go and walks away.Police said Sunday evening that they are looking for the man involved in the incident.No charges have been filed.