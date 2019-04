PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 73-year-old man.Eddie Shaird was last seen this morning on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street.He was last seen wearing a blue and gold jacket, black pants and carrying an umbrella.Shaird suffers from dementia, police say.If you see him, contact police at 215-686-3013 or 911.