Philadelphia police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are searching for a missing teenager.On August 10, 2019, 14-year-old Amiyah Freeman was reported missing.On August 24, police say family members received an Instagram message from Freeman's account stating she was being held against her will. The message also contained a photo of a vehicle with a license plate she may have been in.Police say they tracked down a driver who gave her a ride over the weekend near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.Investigators say they talked to that driver and he confirmed he gave her a ride near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. The driver told police he didn't know her whereabouts.It's unclear at this time if Freeman is in any danger.Police are asking anyone with any information to call police at 215-686-TIPS.