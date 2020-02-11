Philadelphia police searching for purse-snatching trio that targeted woman on South Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman walking along South Broad Street was targeted for her purse, Philadelphia police said. But she wouldn't let it go easily, leading to a violent confrontation that has left police searching for three robbery suspects.The incident happened at around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Broad Street on January 16. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was walking on the sidewalk when she was attacked from behind, police said.Police say the suspects are all female. They were wearing hoods as they attacked the woman, trying to snatch her purse. The victim held on tightly to her bag as the suspects pushed her to the ground. The suspects then hit the victim repeatedly.Surveillance video also shows the suspects tugging at the woman's purse. One of the suspects kicks the victim, as the other two pull at the purse. Eventually, the women take the purse from the victim and run away.Police released the surveillance video along with still close-up images of suspects from the video. Anyone who recognizes them is urged not to approach the suspects but to call 911.Tips can also be submitted by calling the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-8477. All tips will remain confidential.