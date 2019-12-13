Philadelphia police searching for suspect who shot up beer store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to track down a criminal they say is armed and dangerous.Investigators say Thursday, December 12 at 5:55 p.m., the suspect approached the Best Beer Inc, store located at 6603 Chew Avenue and attempted to enter.Another male inside the store saw the suspect approaching and held the door closed.Police say the suspect then produces a semi-automatic handgun and fired three times into the store while the store was full of customers, including a mother and small child.Officers say gunman then ran from the scene. He was last seen towards Sharpnack Street.No injuries have been reported.Police described the shooter as a black male, late teens to early 20 years-of-age, tall, thin build, possible beard or goatee, medium brown complexion, wearing a dark colored jacket with a white hooded sweatshirt underneath (unknown logo on the front), khaki pants, dark brown boots, fires weapon left handed.Police caution the suspect is armed and dangerous.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call 911 or contact: Northwest Detective Division:215-686-3353/3354.