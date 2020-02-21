Philadelphia police seek 12-year-old Indie Lamb Whitest, who has been missing since January

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a girl who has been missing since last month.Indie Lamb Whitest, 12, was last seen on Thursday, January 23 on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street.She is described as standing 4'5" tall and weighing 100 pounds with a small build and black braided hair.She was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a red shirt, blue pants and a blue jacket.Anyone with any information on Indie's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-1813 or 911.