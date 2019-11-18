Philadelphia police seek missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.Akaree Hisle was last seen at 10:13 a.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Henry Avenue.Police say the Hisle's mother was checking him into the Haven Behavioral Health Hospital when he ran off.Hisle suffers from depression, ADHD and PTSD, police say.He is described as a black male standing 4'11" tall weighing 80 pounds with a thin build.He was wearing a coat with gray sleeves and an orange bottom, gray pants, orange and blue Air Max sneakers and a purple hat.Anyone with any information on Akaree's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.