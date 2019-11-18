Philadelphia police seek missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

Akaree Hisle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Akaree Hisle was last seen at 10:13 a.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Henry Avenue.

Police say the Hisle's mother was checking him into the Haven Behavioral Health Hospital when he ran off.


Hisle suffers from depression, ADHD and PTSD, police say.

He is described as a black male standing 4'11" tall weighing 80 pounds with a thin build.

He was wearing a coat with gray sleeves and an orange bottom, gray pants, orange and blue Air Max sneakers and a purple hat.

Anyone with any information on Akaree's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Some Rain to Start the Work Week
Ursinus College student reports abduction attempt
6 charged in high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
Rutgers University warns of aggressive coyote after man bitten
4 shootings leave 2 dead in just 4 hours in Philadelphia
Eagles salute veterans at home game against Patriots
Show More
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Community holds vigil as search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez
'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
Day care worker fired for leaving nasty note in boy's lunch
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
More TOP STORIES News