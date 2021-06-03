Philadelphia police seek missing mom and baby daughter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing mom and her 2-month-old baby daughter.Twenty-seven-year-old Amber Nichols and her daughter, Sophia Watson, were last seen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, in the 4100 block of Freeland Avenue.Police say they could be heading to the area of Kensington and Allegheny in the city, or they could be heading to Illinois.Amber Nichols is described as 5'7" tall weighing 160 pounds with a medium build and blonde hair. She has a feather tattoo behind her left ear and a scar left by a removed piercing near her left eye.Sophia Watson is described as two feet tall and weighing 16 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.Police say the two left in a silver Honda Accord with PA license plate LHT-7215.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.