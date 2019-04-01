Crime & Safety

Philadelphia police seek suspect in unprovoked knife attack

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police seek suspect in unprovoked knife attack. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on April 1, 2019.

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the suspect involved in an unprovoked knife attack in Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

A 38-year-old woman was saying goodbye to a friend while dropping that friend off at the bus station at 10th and Filbert street in Center City.

Captain Frank Banford of Central Detectives said a man shouting profanities approached the victim who did not know the man.

Banford said the assailant "pulled out a knife and slashed her just under, I believe, the right cheek across and nose."

He said the victim needed 16 stitches.

Police released surveillance video on Monday of the suspect before the attack. He is described by police as a black male with a medium to heavy build and a beard. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with yellow or white lettering on the front in the video.

Banford hoping the public looks at the video and that someone recognizes him and contacts Central Detectives.

The captain added, "This guy is pretty dangerous. He is either very high on drugs or mentally unstable."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsslashing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Samantha Josephson died of 'multiple sharp force injuries'
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
Caseworkers missed 'red flags' before Grace Packer's brutal death
Best friends, both in their 90s, support each other in hospital
Opening Series sign of things to come for Phillies?
Bryce Harper's debut as a Philadelphia Phillie
Show More
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
N.J. cracks down on distracted drivers
Police officer gives dog a treat during traffic stop
Rare tiger cubs make first public appearance at Sydney zoo
More TOP STORIES News