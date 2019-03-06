Philadelphia police seize more than $1 million in guns, drugs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 100 pounds of marijuana, guns and cash are all off Philadelphia streets due to the work of the Philadelphia Police Department's ongoing operation to combat crime."This was very fruitful. Two hundred thirty-two thousand in cash and over $914,000 in drugs were seized," said Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson with the Philadelphia Police Department.Wilson says the total value of the seizure is estimated at $1,147,020.Police conducted a 3-day joint enforcement initiative that focused on combating violence and crime in the city's Northwest Division.Perhaps the most significant haul netted the lion share of the cash, three assault weapons and blocks of Hydro marijuana, named that because it is raised in hydroponic conditions. It was taken from an operation in the 5500 block of Crowsen Street."When they went in there, they took all the drugs, all their money, shut them down. So that provided immediate relief to this," said Dennis.-----