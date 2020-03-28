philadelphia police

Philadelphia police sergeant injured in two-car crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police sergeant was injured Friday night in a car crash in South Philadelphia.

Authorities said the sergeant, who was assigned to the 17th district, was broadsided by another vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Packer Avenue at about 11 p.m.

Firefighters had to free the officer from his car before he was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

There was no immediate word if the other driver was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crashphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Philadelphia crime down amid COVID-19, police say
EMT jumps from ambulance stolen from outside of hospital
Philadelphia police lead vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor
EXCLUSIVE: Family of slain Philly officer speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Woman, 2 kids killed in Philadelphia house fire
Stay-at-home order expands in Pa. as overflow facilities get ready
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
4th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Philadelphia reaches deal with Temple University for hospital space
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
State-by-state rankings: COVID-19 testing
Restaurants adapt to keep business going amid outbreak
Havertown kids create shields to protect Einstein workers
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News