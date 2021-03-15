Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in shooting in city's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down the man who they say opened fire in the middle of the day next to a busy intersection in the city's Logan section.

The shooting happened Tuesday, but new surveillance video shows a man getting out of his Chrysler along the 5600 block of North Broad Street.

The two men start fighting and throwing punches at each other, just feet away from traffic.

Moments later, the driver of the Chrysler pulls out a gun and fires several shots at the other man. The man ran from the scene.

Police say they have since located the vehicle, but are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
