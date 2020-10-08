Philadelphia police fatally shoot deadly carjacking suspect after shots fired at officers, officials say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman during a carjacking was killed during an altercation with police in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, authorities said.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's Church on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect entered the church and stole a set of car keys from a woman who lives at the church. The suspect allegedly fired a shot at the woman but missed her. Police said he then stole her car, but then crashed.

The suspect then attempted to carjack another woman, but the driver was able to get away.

The man, police said, then carjacked a 19-year-old woman and shot her. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police said a man is dead after he shot at officers during a foot chase


Police arrived on the scene and located the suspect who was armed with an AK-47 style assault rifle.

The man began to run away and officers gave chase for about a block.

That's when, police said, he opened fire on officers in the area of Chelten Avenue and Greene Street.

Officers returned fire, but police said they did not hit the suspect.

Police said the man then got into a police vehicle but could not drive away because there were no keys.

After exiting the vehicle, police said the man continued to walk away all while pointing the gun at officers at Germantown Avenue and Rittenhouse Street.

Police said officers told the man to drop the gun. When the suspect did not comply, they opened fire and struck him. In all, four officers are said to have discharged their weapons.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

EMBED More News Videos

Shots fired at police officers in Germantown

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Post-VP debate poll: Who won the night, Harris or Pence?
Man walking to food truck killed by hit-and-run driver
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool, A Bit Breezy Today
Wawa in Rhawnhurst robbed overnight
Show More
Hurricane Delta track brings storm to Louisiana on Friday
Attempted carjacking leads to gun battle in West Philly
Man shot 4 times while pumping gas
Supply manager puts off retirement to keep hospitals stocked
Eagles' Darius Slay says NFL shouldn't have played but now OK with protocols
More TOP STORIES News