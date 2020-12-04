PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are providing new information on a barricade situation that ended in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.
It happened on November 30 around 8:39 p.m. on the 3500 block of Kyle Road.
Officers were called to the scene after complaints that 53-year-old Gregory Ogrod changed the locks to the property.
SEE ALSO: Shot fired at police during standoff in Northeast Philadelphia, 2 critically injured
When officers arrived at the home they were greeted by 55-year-old JayAnn Kinniry, and were allowed inside the residence, according to police. That's when Ogrod allegedly pointed a shotgun at the officers and shouted for them to leave.
At some point after fleeing, officers were later ordered to breach the home. Once inside, investigators say SWAT Officer Christopher Sarris observed Kinniry pointing a shotgun in his direction.
"Ogrod, who was positioned behind Kinniry, fired one shot at the breaching SWAT officers. It was at this point that Officer Sarris discharged his weapon one time into Kinniry's abdomen," said police in a news release.
Police say Ogrod suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the incident. He is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
Kinniry is also listed in critical condition at an area hospital for the gunshot wound to the abdomen.
No officers were injured.
Officer Saris is a 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Philadelphia police reveal new info on standoff that ended in officer-involved shooting
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News