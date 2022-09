16-year-old critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting

Chopper 6 over shooting in North Philadelphia on September 22, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened around 4:11 p.m. on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.

Police say the teen was shot three times in the back.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.