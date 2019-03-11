Philadelphia police track down naked gunman

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Philadelphia are investigating reports of a naked gunman firing shots in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia have tracked down a naked gunman after a shots fired incident in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive.

Police say they found a few shell casings at the scene, as well as the suspected shooter's clothing, ID and cell phone.

Police believe the shooter may have fled into the woods.

He was arrested on Monday, authorities tell Action News.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shootingpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified
Report: DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles
NFL: Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars
Godiva Chocolatiers Sued for Alleged False Advertising
Video allegedly shows NJ Transit officer dragging man
AccuWeather: A Rather Quiet Week In Weather
Show More
2 women arrested for attack on 85-year-old inside CVS
Police: Knife-wielding man critically wounded by officer now facing charges
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Delaware man pleads guilty after fatal stabbing inside porta potty
More TOP STORIES News