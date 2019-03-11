Philadelphia police track down naked gunman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia have tracked down a naked gunman after a shots fired incident in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive.Police say they found a few shell casings at the scene, as well as the suspected shooter's clothing, ID and cell phone.Police believe the shooter may have fled into the woods.He was arrested on Monday, authorities tell Action News.