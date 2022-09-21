Former Philadelphia police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2017 shooting

Former officer Eric Ruch fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr. after a car chase and crash in East Germantown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime following a December 2017 shooting.

However, Eric Ruch was acquitted of third-degree murder in the death of Dennis Plowden Jr.

The deadly shooting happened following a car chase and crash in East Germantown.

Ruch's bail was revoked after the verdict came down Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Ruch's trial was the first murder trial for an on-duty officer in Philadelphia history.

