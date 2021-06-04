LGBTQ+ Pride

Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia Part 2

By
Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philly Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia! Here are some more events for you to enjoy around the town.

On June 12, Meet Philadelphia and Come Alive 215 are throwing a huge bash right on the lawn at the Park Towne Place apartments. Imagine 300 people taking part in a group workout with music, drag, cocktails, apparel and post workout snacks by Michael Solmonov! I got a preview of the workouts with trainers Kim and Shannon and one of those squat rounds is just about all I could take. Tickets are required, so make sure you plan ahead, you do not want to miss this day of food, fitness, and fun!

On June 18, it's Pride Night at the Philadelphia Zoo and you're invited to wear your most colorful rainbow clothes for a chance to win future zoo tickets! There will be a DJ, burgers and beer pairings, and the chance to see the newest dinosaur exhibit called Big Time.

On June 5 and 12, the Sofitel is hosting a drag queen tea party! Drag Queen Brittany Lynn stopped by to show me proper tea party etiquette, and we had a blast! For $55 you get a huge spread of tea sandwiches, sweets and glass of champagne, but for only $10 more you can up the game to bottomless champagne and Bloody Marys. Also, $5 from each purchase will be donated to the William Way LGBTQ Community Center, so besides the great afternoon, it also puts dollars towards a good cause!

