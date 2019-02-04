Philadelphia priest placed on leave following sex assault allegations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5119561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Priest placed on leave following abuse allegations: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., February 3, 2019

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has placed one of its priests on administrative leave over an allegation that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s.Last month, the archdiocese says it was made aware of the allegation against 71-year-old Reverend Steven J. Marinucci.This is the first accusation against the priest.As a result, Marinucci has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed to perform his duties at Saint Matthew Parish in Mayfair where he serves.Marinucci has denied the allegation.The archdiocese says law enforcement has been notified and is investigating.-----