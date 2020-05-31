LIVE: Chopper 6 over continued protests, unrest in Philadelphia

Here are the latest updates:
4:30 p.m.: Chopper 6 overhead as looters ransacked multiple stores in West Philadelphia
3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia announced the curfew for Sunday night will begin at 6 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m. Monday
3:00 p.m.: Philadelphia orders all businesses to shut down immediately ahead of Sunday night's curfew.
2:00 p.m.: All streets in Center City, along with the Ben Franklin bridge and highway off-ramps into Center City, have been shut down ahead of Sunday night's curfew.
More details:
Mayor Jim Kenney said the destruction in Center City on Saturday and into Sunday "saddened and disappointed me beyond words, and I'm sure it saddened every Philadelphian who takes pride in their city." He said those responsible "not only desecrated private businesses, but they also desecrated the important message that was heard in the earlier peaceful protests."
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first black woman to lead the department, said many of those responsible for injuries, vandalism and fires weren't acting in alignment with the peaceful protesters but with the intent to destroy "and quite frankly, those folks didn't look like me."
"So to hold up a "Black Lives Matter" sign and then use the destruction that they were committing in the name of Black Lives Matter is not only a slap in the face but is completely a setback for everything that's been accomplished by those who have been working to improve civil rights over the many many decades and those of us who are working internally to do our part to fix the issues within the criminal justice system," she said.
Outlaw said of the 207 arrested, 48 were apprehended for burglary/looting and three for assault on police officers. Four city and state police vehicles were set afire and nine other fires were set to vehicles and structures.
Thirteen officers were left with injuries such as chemical burns, broken extremities and head injuries, with one still hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle. Police were working to confirm the number of civilians injured, she said.
Outlaw said much of Center City "from South (street) to Vine (street), from river to river' - from the Schuylkill River to the Delaware River - would be blocked off, affecting roads, bridges and expressway entrances and exits as well as the city's transit agency. A 6 p.m. curfew in in the city would again be in effect Sunday night.
Kenney and other officials hailed thousands of volunteers who came out Sunday morning to help clean up the damage.
"I hope that the story of May 30-31 isn't about what happened last night but about what happened this morning," Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
The mayor said the city would accelerate plans to move a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo that was sprayed with graffiti Saturday by protesters who also tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. He said officials hoped to move it in "another month or so."
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration Saturday authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.
Similar protests, many of which began peacefully and turned violent late Saturday, have been happening throughout the country in response to Floyd's death.
Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.