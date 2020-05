Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge, and some highway off-ramps closed following violence in Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos The looting continued Sunday morning, after a peaceful protest Saturday turned violent with fires set and storefronts smashed.

Pictured: A map of street closures that went into effect in Center City Philadelphia at noon on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

⚠️BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSED⚠️



Effective immediately, the #BenFranklinBridge is closed until further notice due to police activity.https://t.co/foPon3FS9v pic.twitter.com/b2esz6foPs — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) May 31, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All streets in Center City Philadelphia, along with the Ben Franklin Bridge and highway ramps to Center City, have been closed following violent protests on Saturday and looting that has continued into Sunday. Mayor Jim Kenney said the closures are to 'facilitate the cleanup and emergency responses if needed."In Center City, the street closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, and from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.The closures took effect at noon Sunday and the streets will remain closed until further notice.SEPTA bus access will also be restricted, Kenney said. However, residents and business operators within Center City will be permitted access.The Ben Franklin Bridge is also shut down, as are highway off-ramps that lead into Center City.For the second night in a row, a curfew will be in place for all of Philadelphia.The curfew begins at 8 p.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 a.m. Monday.