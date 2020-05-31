Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge, and some highway off-ramps closed following violence in Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney said the closures are to 'facilitate the cleanup and emergency responses if needed."
In Center City, the street closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, and from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.
The closures took effect at noon Sunday and the streets will remain closed until further notice.
SEPTA bus access will also be restricted, Kenney said. However, residents and business operators within Center City will be permitted access.
The Ben Franklin Bridge is also shut down, as are highway off-ramps that lead into Center City.
⚠️BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSED⚠️— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) May 31, 2020
Effective immediately, the #BenFranklinBridge is closed until further notice due to police activity.https://t.co/foPon3FS9v pic.twitter.com/b2esz6foPs
For the second night in a row, a curfew will be in place for all of Philadelphia.
The curfew begins at 8 p.m. Sunday and will continue until 6 a.m. Monday.