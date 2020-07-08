Mayor Kenney: Philadelphia to waive protest-related code violation notices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Wednesday that the City of Philadelphia will waive all code violation notices issued during recent protests.The waiver covers notices issued between May 30 and June 30, 2020.It includes CVNs for disorderly conducted, failure to disperse, curfew violations and related offenses.However, Kenney said, this does not include any criminal matters that are within the purview of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.Anyone who received a CVN between May 30 and June 30 and has not paid does not need to take any action, Kenney said.Anyone who has paid can contact OAR customer service at 215-567-2605 and follow the procedures for a refund.In a statement, Kenney said: