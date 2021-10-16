Vegan juice bar owner adopts West Philadelphia elementary school with $1,000 monthly donation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local business called "Sweet Treat Hut" is giving back by adopting a school in West Philadelphia.With the adoption comes financial aid each month to help students.Sweet Treat Hut's mission is to empower under-served communities. Not only with healthy foods, but also a place of peace.Action News spoke with the owner, who says the goal is to adopt a new school every time they open a new store.The vegan juice bar has been open for five years in West Philadelphia.Sweet Treat Hut's owner Antwain Bullock made good on a promise he made when he first opened its doors."We adopted a school, "said Bullock. "The whole purpose isn't just to see us do better, but to see our whole community do better, so we decided to dedicate these funds to improve the school and improve our neighborhood."Heston Elementary School, located down the street from the storefront, was the beneficiary of $1,000 monthly indefinitely."We have a lot of food deserts and underprivileged kids who aren't getting the resources that we need, and since they've given to us in the community. It's time to give back," added Bullock.He says the school can decide how the majority of the funds are utilized, but Sweet Treat Hut will also get a say in projects like play yards and providing safe spaces for kids.The Philadelphia School District tells Action News it's grateful for the support.Bullock says the goal is to adopt a new school every time he opens a new juice bar location.