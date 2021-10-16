feel good

Vegan juice bar owner adopts West Philadelphia elementary school with $1,000 monthly donation

Antwain Bullock says the goal is to adopt a new school every time he opens a new juice bar location.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Vegan juice bar adopts Philly school with $1,000 monthly donation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local business called "Sweet Treat Hut" is giving back by adopting a school in West Philadelphia.

With the adoption comes financial aid each month to help students.

Sweet Treat Hut's mission is to empower under-served communities. Not only with healthy foods, but also a place of peace.

Action News spoke with the owner, who says the goal is to adopt a new school every time they open a new store.

The vegan juice bar has been open for five years in West Philadelphia.

Sweet Treat Hut's owner Antwain Bullock made good on a promise he made when he first opened its doors.

"We adopted a school, "said Bullock. "The whole purpose isn't just to see us do better, but to see our whole community do better, so we decided to dedicate these funds to improve the school and improve our neighborhood."

Heston Elementary School, located down the street from the storefront, was the beneficiary of $1,000 monthly indefinitely.

"We have a lot of food deserts and underprivileged kids who aren't getting the resources that we need, and since they've given to us in the community. It's time to give back," added Bullock.

He says the school can decide how the majority of the funds are utilized, but Sweet Treat Hut will also get a say in projects like play yards and providing safe spaces for kids.

The Philadelphia School District tells Action News it's grateful for the support.

Bullock says the goal is to adopt a new school every time he opens a new juice bar location.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiasmall businessveganpublic schooldonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
3D-printed technology overcomes disabilities at Temple University
'The Rock' surprises his former high school football team in Pa.
Boy wins mullet contest, and here's what he did with prize money
Community saves and rebuilds historic log barn in Chester County
TOP STORIES
Police investigating rape on SEPTA train; suspect in custody
Police: Auto-pedestrian accident leaves 3 injured in Del.
'Philadelphia is home:' Eagles trade Ertz to Cardinals
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Businesses, shoregoers enjoy warm October weather
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
Show More
'The Rock' surprises his former high school football team in Pa.
John's Roast Pork wins best cheesesteak competition
Philly vaccine mandate begins today with first shot requirement
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, visited by wife Hillary Clinton
More TOP STORIES News