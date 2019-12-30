philadelphia police

Philadelphia ready to name its next police commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned Philadelphia city leadership is prepared to name its next police commissioner.

Sources say Danielle Outlaw, police chief of Portland Police Bureau, will be named the city's next commissioner.

According to the Portland Police Bureau website, Outlaw has been the chief of the Portland Police Bureau since October 2017, and prior to that she served for 20 years with the city of Oakland, California police department.

The announcement is expected to be made official Monday afternoon.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
