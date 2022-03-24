robbery

Police: Man assaulted, robbed of $4,000 in Roxborough; suspect sought

Officials say video showed the suspect getting into a black Chevrolet sedan with damage to the passenger side hood.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: March 24, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted for a robbery and assault in the city's Roxborough section.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 16, just after 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Hermitage Street.

Police say a male victim reported he was beaten and robbed while walking home.

Surveillance video showed the victim was attacked while he was walking with his down.


That is when an unknown male knocked him down and began to punch and kick him.

The victim told police the robber took $4,000 from him and fled towards Ridge Avenue.

Officials say the video later showed the suspect getting into a black Chevrolet sedan with damage to the passenger side hood and temporary registration in the left side rear window.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident or the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Information can also be sent directly by dialing 215.686.TIPS.



MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxborough (philadelphia)assaultrobberyinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Would-be robber killed after smoke shop customer fights back
Home invasion robbery in Old City under investigation
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
Police investigate gas station carjacking at gunpoint in Germantown
TOP STORIES
Montco man sentenced to 25 years after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Funeral for Pa. trooper killed in I-95 crash to be held next week
Family members find shooting victim in Philly apartment: Police
LIVE: US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukrainian refugees
AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Today, Chilly This Weekend
2 teen brothers almost hit by truck, rescue driver using sledgehammer
Attorney says suspect in deadly I-95 crash is 'devastated'
Show More
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
'Nova vs. Michigan again at site of '18 title
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
More TOP STORIES News