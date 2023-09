Chopper 6 over scene of crash involving school bus and motorcycle

School bus and motorcycle collide in Philadelphia's Logan section; biker seriously injured

PHILADELPHIA -- A school bus and a motorcycle collided on Tuesday morning in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at Lindley and Ogontz avenues.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the motorcycle on the ground and partially underneath the front bumper of the bus.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There was no word on any injuries to those on the bus, or if any children were on board at the time.