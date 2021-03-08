Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philadelphia students return to in-person learning today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10386391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The School District of Philadelphia gave Action News a behind-the-scenes look at the new safety measures in place at one elementary school as some students return to in-person learning next week.

45 schools allowed to reopen for students March 15

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Pre-K through 2nd grade Philadelphia students returned to in-person learning on Monday morning.After a mediation between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, city officials announced last week that 53 schools were approved to return to the classroom on March 8.An additional 45 schools have been approved to return to classrooms for in-person learning on Monday, March 15. The list can be seen at the bottom of this article.The city said the goal is to have the return dates for all Pre-K to 2nd-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.The mayor said air purifiers will replace the window fans that have been installed in classrooms that did not have adequate ventilation.Other safety measures put in place by the school district include:-Mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff;-Rapid testing for students and staff;-New classroom setups and signage for social distancing;-Touchless hand sanitizer stations;-Plexiglass partitions;-Maximum occupancy signs;-Enhanced cleaning protocols and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.Families who selected all-remote learning will remain remote, said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.Parents of remote learning students will be able to change their selection to hybrid once all current hybrid students are back in the classroom.The city said the school district and the union will continue working together to approve all remaining schools and eventually bring back students in grades 3 through 12."It's a struggle but I'd rather have her safe than anything, healthy, so it's just hard working full time, it's very hard," said parent Addrena Malone of West Philadelphia.Jahira Jones feels like it might be too soon to return to the classroom."Kids are just so active they're going to want to play. They're not going to want to just be at their desk, they're not going to want to social distance, they're going to want to hang out with their friends. I feel like it may not be a good idea right now," said Jones.The timeline for bringing back students in grades 3 through 12 will be communicated as additional schools are approved, the city said.Pre-K through 2nd grade students had been set to return to the classroom on March 1, but that was put on hold due to discussions over COVID-19 safety concerns.The district had said $65 million invested has been invested in measures to keep virus transmission low.Hundreds of teachers have been getting vaccinated for the virus at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The district says getting a vaccine is not mandatory for employees to come back to work, however, it is highly recommended.- A.L. Fitzpatrick School- Abram Jenks School- Alexander Adaire School- Andrew Jackson School- Benjamin B. Comegys School- Benjamin Franklin School- Charles W. Henry School- D. Newlin Fell School- Delaplaine McDaniel School- Edwin M. Stanton School- Eleanor C. Emlen School- Ellwood School- Francis Hopkinson School- General George A. McCall School- General George G. Meade School- General Philip Kearney School- Hamilton Disston School- Haverford Center- Horatio B. Hackett School- James Logan School- Jay Cooke Elementary School- John B. Kelly School- John M. Patterson School- John Welsh School- Joseph H. Brown School- Kennedy C. Crossan School- Lewis C. Cassidy School- Louis H. Farrell School- Morton McMichael School- Philip H. Sheridan School- Potter-Thomas School- Rhawnhurst School- Robert B. Pollock School- Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School- Rudolph Blankenburg School- Samuel Pennypacker School- Tanner Duckrey School- Thomas Holme School- Thomas M. Peirce School- Vare-Washington Elementary School- Widener Memorial School- William Cramp School- William D. Kelley School- William Dick School- William H. Hunter School