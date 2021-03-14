Another 45 Philadelphia schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students

Families who opted for hybrid learning months ago are able to take advantage of the in-person rollout now. The opportunity may open up again in the future.
Earlier this month, the district said the plan is to announce another round of school openings each week.
The city said the goal is to have the return dates for all Pre-K to 2nd-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.
The reopenings followed a mediation between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers over COVID-19 safety concerns.
The mayor said air purifiers will replace the window fans that have been installed in classrooms that did not have adequate ventilation.
Other safety measures put in place by the school district include:
-Mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff;
-Rapid testing for students and staff;
-New classroom setups and signage for social distancing;
-Touchless hand sanitizer stations;
-Plexiglass partitions;
-Maximum occupancy signs;
-Enhanced cleaning protocols and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.
The schools opening on Monday, March 15 are:
A.L. Fitzpatrick School
Abram Jenks School
Alexander Adaire School
Andrew Jackson School
Benjamin B. Comegys School
Benjamin Franklin School
Charles W. Henry School
D. Newlin Fell School
Delaplaine McDaniel School
Edwin M. Stanton School
Eleanor C. Emlen School
Ellwood School
Francis Hopkinson School
General George A. McCall School
General George G. Meade School
General Philip Kearney School
Hamilton Disston School
Haverford Center
Horatio B. Hackett School
James Logan School
Jay Cooke Elementary School
John B. Kelly School
John M. Patterson School
John Welsh School
Joseph H. Brown School
Kennedy C. Crossan School
Lewis C. Cassidy School
Louis H. Farrell School
Morton McMichael School
Philip H. Sheridan School
Potter-Thomas School
Rhawnhurst School
Robert B. Pollock School
Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School
Rudolph Blankenburg School
Samuel Pennypacker School
Tanner Duckrey School
Thomas Holme School
Thomas M. Peirce School
Vare-Washington Elementary School
Widener Memorial School
William Cramp School
William D. Kelley School
William Dick School
William H. Hunter School