Education

Philadelphia's McClure Elementary to remain closed Monday, Tuesday amid ongoing asbestos problem

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Alexander K. McClure Elementary School will remain closed Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28, while officials finalize the cleaning and testing of school amid an ongoing asbestos problem.

According to a news release, "McClure students will participate in educationally focused off-site activities and field trips aligned with curriculum" on those days.

McClure has been closed off-and-on for weeks after asbestos was found in pipe insulation.

RELATED: McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park closed again due to asbestos

Earlier this month, the district said 174 of the district's 214 schools have asbestos somewhere inside the building.

Officials said asbestos only poses a health threat once it becomes loose and airborne.

EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers say they will reveal details from their lawsuit on Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiahealthprotestlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News