School District of Philadelphia union workers ratify new contract

The union said the four-year contract "achieves historic wage increases and essential training for the union's membership."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union representing workers in the School District of Philadelphia ratified a new contract on Saturday, just over a week after a deal averted a strike.

The union, SEIU 32BJ, said the four-year contract "achieves historic wage increases and essential training for the union's membership."

"This contract also honors the enormous contributions and sacrifices that 32BJ school workers have made to the Philadelphia School District over the past decade, including risking their lives to keep kids in school throughout the pandemic," said John Bynum, SEIU 32BJ Assistant District Director for Philadelphia Schools.

The school board will review and vote on this at the September meeting, Superintendent Tony Watlington said.

"I thank each and every one of our cleaning, engineering, maintenance, and transportation staff as we continue to work together to support healthy and safe in-person learning for every student this school year," Watlington added.

A strike had been authorized by the union, and if no deal had been reached it could have started just days into the new school year.

However, the deal reached at the end of last week avoided that outcome.

The contract covers some 2,000 service workers including bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners, trade workers and attendants.