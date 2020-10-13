Education

Some School District of Philadelphia students could be back in class by late November

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is working on a plan to get students back in class.

Right now, officials are targeting the week of November 30 for all Pre-k through second-grade students.

Families would have the option to transition to hybrid learning by opting into the plan. Other grades would be phased in based on conditions.

The plan still needs approval from the Philadelphia health department.

Superintendent William Hite will give more details at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday morning.
