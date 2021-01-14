From Philadelphia to Harrisburg, security measures are in place ahead of possible armed protests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From Philadelphia to Harrisburg, law enforcement officials are taking a nationwide threat seriously.
An FBI memo released this week in the wake of last Wednesday's deadly violence in Washington, D.C., warns of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols from January 16 through at least Inauguration Day.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference on Thursday that officials are not asking businesses to board up or calling for street closures at this time.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said there is one small protest planned for Sunday but, "at this particular time we do not have any specific or credible threats to Philadelphia. However, this is a fluid situation."
All Philadelphia police officers are on notice to work Sunday through Thursday.
The Office of Emergency Management command center will be activated on Saturday, officials said.
Residents can expect to see officers strategically placed at historical landmarks and federal buildings.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Driscoll said they are working closely with The Washington D.C. office.
"We are focused right now on identifying, investigating and disrupting any potential threat," he said.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said all law enforcement is closely monitoring social media.
"We are all aware of the chatter on social media, some of it secret and encrypted, that is calling for violent revolution," he said.
In Harrisburg, The State Capitol already has heavier measures in place.
Capitol Police Chief Joe Jacobs said they are utilizing everyone.
"We have increased our visibility with members of our special response team now patrolling the capitol grounds in their full SRT gear. These are highly trained individuals who specialize in crisis response situations, tense situations, de-escalation situations and other special response tactics," he said.
Officials said they are not aware of specific threats to the facility at this time.
