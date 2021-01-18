Philadelphia, capital cities ramp up security ahead of presidential inauguration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9726771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Extra security will be in place across the entire tri-state area as authorities prepare for the potential of violent disruptions leading up to the presidential inauguration.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9660810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter from Pennsylvania, has been arrested, accused of being the man seen on video throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers at th

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cities across the country are ramping up security due to possible protests ahead of the transfer of power this week.Barricades now surround the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg with extra security on duty, and steps are being taken as the FBI continues to warn of potential violent disruptions at capitals in all 50 states.Cities have been on alert since January 6, when a mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot.Since then, police in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have teamed up with the FBI and National Guard in anticipation of potential protests.Some businesses have already shut down in Trenton as a precaution.Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says they aren't taking anything for granted and is urging people who are thinking about protesting violently to stay home."I think that lessons were learned from the U.S. Capitol, also, a lot of spouses telling their other spouses to stay home and not to get caught up in the demonstrations," Gusciora said.Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.In Philadelphia, all members of the police department are on notice to work through Thursday. The police commissioner said there are no specific threats to the city at this time, but officers are prepared.Extra security will be in place at Independence Hall and other sites across Philadelphia and the entire tri-state area as authorities prepare for the potential of violent disruptions in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration.