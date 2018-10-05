Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence

New numbers from the Philadelphia Police Department show a sharp increase in the number of teenagers who are being impacted by violent crimes.In fact, Philadelphia police say violence amongst teens in the city is up an astounding 40 percent this year.Roxanne Jackson's 15-year-old son is among the victims.He was stabbed multiple times Thursday in the arm and hip near the McDonald's at Allegheny and Broad.What's worse, she says, is that her son wasn't doing anything wrong. Rather, she says he was trying to break up a fight between two girls."He was waiting for a bus to go to school and saw them fighting, and a man came out of nowhere and starting swinging a knife," Jackson said.Her son's friend was also stabbed in the stomach and is in critical condition.Police say it's possible the man thought the boys were attacking the girls, but they don't know. The suspect fled the scene.Roxanne knows that suspect could have killed her son."If it wasn't for his friend who jumped in he wouldn't be here today," said Jackson.Her son is just one of multiple teens shot or stabbed Thursday. One teen was even killed.Police now confirm 15-year-old Rasul Benson was shot and killed at a gas station near 24th and Passyunk on Thursday night.A second teen with Rasul was also shotPolice say a gunman got out of a car and fired nearly 20 shots at them.Then a 3rd teen, also in critical condition, was shot Thursday in Kensington around 10:30 am.It's because of that news Roxanne feels like her family has to live in constant fear."We worry every time we see something about a teenager being injured and he's not in the house. We're calling him and making sure he's ok," she said.------