Pregnant woman, 14-year-old boy injured in separate Philadelphia shootings

By
Police: Double shooting leaves pregnant woman injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two separate shootings injured three people including a 14-year-old male and a pregnant woman in Philadelphia Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the 33-year-old woman, who is six months pregnant, was shot in the thigh on the 3500 block of North 18th Street.

She was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was also shot twice and listed as extremely critical.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old boy was shot near the intersection of 57th and Vine streets in West Philadelphia.

He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was placed in stable condition.

Nine shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



